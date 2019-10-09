Collier County to continue owning golf course and add veteran services

Collier County Board of Commissioners voted to continue ownership of the golf course at Golden Gate Country Club, and the commissioners want to share the green acres of land with military veterans.

“It’s a saturation of seniors that could use the assistance,” said Kristen Downey, a navigator with Military Motivation. “A lot of our seniors are veterans here in Collier County. We have over 28,000 veterans.”

The county is looking ahead, and staff hopes to find the best balance to make sure it’s a reflection of the community.

“As far as having a golf course that they can be proud of, it didn’t exist,” Commissioner Penny Taylor said.

Downey said building a veterans nursing home could help establish a path for additional funding for local veteran services.

Commissioner Taylor said engineers will be canvassing the neighborhood by the start of next year to figure out the best design for the course.

Collier County will continue to own the course. Whether it remains 18 holes has not been determined yet. But there will be a workforce and housing for veterans on the designated land.

“Remember years ago, it was a silent majority,” Taylor said. “Well, this is our silent seniors because they’ve done all they can on their life independently and very difficult to reach out and say I need help.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know