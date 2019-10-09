Cape Coral police shoot suspect who pulled a gun on them overnight

Cape Coral Police shot a man who raised a gun at them overnight along Pine Island Road.

According to police, they responded to the scene just off Pine Island Road and Del Prado around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested at the duplex after being confronted by police and then pulling a gun on them.

Police responded by firing shots at the suspect and hitting him in the hand.

The scene has since cleared.

No other details have been released, police say the shooting is under investigation.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

