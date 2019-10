Bear killed in crash along U.S. 41 in Collier County

Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are responding to a crash with a vehicle that hit and killed a bear along Tamiami Trail E (U.S. 41) Wednesday night.

Law enforcement is on scene of the crash along U.S. 41 about a mile east of Collier Boulevard in Collier County.

FWC is leading the investigation.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know