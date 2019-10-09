Amber Alert issued for missing Orlando toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 2-year-old boy who has been reported missing, according to FDLE.

Jenzell Cintron Perez was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of South Conway Road in Orlando.

The child is described as 3 feet tall and about 45 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

FDLE says Perez may be in the company of Orlando woman, Sugey Perez Diaz, 33. She is described as being about 5’4 tall and around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Agents say the child may also be in the company of a male wearing dark clothing.

If you do locate Perez or any accompanying adults, you are asked to not approach them and to please contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Perez, please call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

Writer: Briana Harvath

