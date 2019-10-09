Active police search in Cape Coral connected to missing woman

There is an active police search happening in Cape Coral Wednesday afternoon in connection to missing and endangered woman Diane Ruiz.

The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting the search at Pine Island across from the German American Club.

A K-9 officer is being utilized to search a wooded area and one cop was seen tracing steps along Nott Road.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, two cops were seen taking off on ATVs. No word on where they are heading.

Cape Coral police also have a boat with them and other people have been seen looking at maps.

K-9s with the Sarasota Police Department were also at the scene assisting.

Writer: Briana Harvath

