2 suspects arrested in North Fort Myers gas station investigation

On Monday, FBI agents and Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation at a gas station in North Fort Myers and arrested two suspects believed to be connected to robberies all over the state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida announced suspects John Armstrong Jr., 30, and Tanya Legg, 43, were arrested and face charges for robberies statewide.

Armstrong faces charges for a federal criminal complaint with Hobbs Act robbery and attempted bank robbery.

Legg faces a separate charge for federal criminal complaint with bank robbery.

Armstrong, Legg and another unknown suspect are accused of an armed bank robbery September 26, 2019 in Altamonte Springs, where they forced associates at a BB&T Bank to open the banks safe and made off with $22,000 in cash.

Armstrong is also accused of an armed robbery June 14, 2019, at a 7-Eleven gas station in North Fort Myers, where he is accused of striking a female employee in the face with a gun, causing injuries. He is also accused of an armed robbery September 25, 2019 at a PNC Bank in Davenport. Earlier that same day, Armstrong and another suspect are accused of stealing a vehicle from a victim at gunpoint.

A criminal complaint is an allegation that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The case continues to be investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Altamonte Springs Police Department, the Fort Myers Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt.

