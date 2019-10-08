Zorra the disabled dog found dead days after being taken with stolen car

There is a sad end to the search for Zorra, a disabled dog who went missing when someone stole her owner’s vehicle with the dog still inside. Zorra is dead, according to a Facebook video posted by the animal rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

The rescue group’s video states the stolen vehicle was recovered in Lauderdale Lakes and taken to a tow yard and that is where Zorra’s owner, Wanda Ferrari, was told that her beloved 13-year-old Husky-Shepherd mix is dead.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the case but Ferrari was told that an investigation is ongoing.

Zorra was taken Thursday, Oct. 3 when Ferrari left her Volvo running with the air conditioning on while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in the 3400 block of Andrews Avenue.

When she returned, the car and the dog were gone.

