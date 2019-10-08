Police search for missing endangered woman last seen in NW Cape Coral

Cape Coral police are actively searching for a Cape Coral woman they say may be in danger.

Diane Ruiz, 43, was last seen at the 200 block of NW 3rd Terrace on Monday. She is described as 5’5″ 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a dragon and a rose on her back.

Police confirm a purse they believe is Ruiz’ was found across the street from her place of work.

Tuesday afternoon, helicopters were searching the she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Ruiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223 or 911.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know