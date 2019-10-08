Law professor says uphill battle for proposed law inspired by the death of Khyler Edman

Neighbors of the teen who died defending his sister during a burglary are trying to keep repeat offenders behind bars.

The suspect in Khyler Edman’s death has been arrested more than 20 times, and right now, Ryan Cole is charged with only burglary as deputies try to build their case.

Cole has a lengthy criminal history, and in the past years he’s been arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office more than 20 times. The new law proposed by Khyler’s friends would keep criminals like him locked up once they get 10 or more charges.

But the first problem is, Coles past arrests are mostly misdemeanor crimes like battery, theft, and trespassing. This is something Florida Gulf Coast University law professor and lawyer says at most times doesn’t warrant a person being thrown behind bars for an extended period of time.

Lawyer Pam Seay told WINK News there are three boxes this law needs to check in order for it to move forward.

Does this bill address a specific issue? Is there another law out there like this? Lastly, is it constitutionally valid?

A lengthy process that Seay says sin’t easy.

“If you were drafting a law it takes a great deal of effort to make sure that It is not a duplicate and it’s not repetitive so you want to make sure it’s unique,” Seay said.

“It takes time and it takes effort and it takes a lot of research, so I applaud this young man for his initiative but I think it might be a little bit too soon,” Seay said.

Seay also told WINK News there’s only a certain amount of bills our representatives can propose. She said it will either be killed or it could be pushed off to the next legislative session.

Ultimately, she does not believe it will pass.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know