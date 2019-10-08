Collier County jury deliberates in ‘Ninja Robber’ trial

We are now on verdict watch on Tuesday afternoon at the Collier County Courthouse for one of the men accused of traumatizing families across Florida.

Andres Perez, 49, is part of the so-called “Ninja Robbers,” who terrorized Collier County and the Orlando area about five years ago.

So far, there has been no verdict. Other than a couple of procedural questions, the jury has been deliberating for over seven hours after hearing five weeks of testimony.

The jury must decide if Perez is one of the Ninja Robbers that terrorized Collier County from August 2013 to May 2014. Perez faces 39 different charges, which range from racketeering to kidnapping, to carjacking and dealing in stolen property.

Dozens of victims took to the stand to testify how the Ninja Robbers bound and robbed them.

Perez’s co-defendants, who have already stood trial or taken plea deals, are now in prison. We are standing by in case of a verdict.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know