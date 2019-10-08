Jimmy Rodgers trial: Jury selection continues: Day 6

A dozen more potential jurors will be questioned today for the trial of Jimmy Rodgers, who is accused of killing Bonita Springs doctor, Teresa Sievers.

This trial not only impacts the community, but also the daughters of Mark and Teresa Sievers.

An agency that works with traumatized children who have lost parents says they met with the two young girls shortly after Teresa was murdered.

The founder of Valerie’s House says the children will likely relive their trauma the more they hear about the trial.

“I know they had to move at one point, so it’s loss of school. It’s loss of their home. I mean, their mother lost her life in the family home. So you think about the loss of the home, the neighborhood, the friends, their mother, their father, their school… everything. Their whole world has been torn apart,” said Angela Melvin.

Following the trial of Jimmy Rodgers, Mark Sievers will be on trial and is accused of orchestrating the murder of his wife Teresa.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

