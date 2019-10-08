Fort Myers named #1 best place to retire in 2020 by U.S. News & World Report

If you already live in Fort Myers, you are one step ahead!

The city was named the number one place to retire in 2020 by U.S. News & World Report.

The “Best Places to Retire in the U.S. 2020” list is curated based on data analyzed for the 125 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. “to assess how well they meet Americans’ retirement needs and expectations,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

Some of the top criteria? Happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and healthcare quality.

U.S. News & World Report describes Fort Myers as follows:

For many years the Southwest Gulf Coast’s population had little growth and remained somewhat isolated from the rest of the Sunshine State. That seclusion ended in the early 1900s when inventor Thomas Edison and industrialist Henry Ford built winter homes in Fort Myers. At the start of the 20th century, the City of Palms started to boom. And that growth has continued to this day. Nestled alongside the Caloosahatchee River in Southwest Florida, Fort Myers is a midsize metro area. It has retained its small-town heritage though, with a charming downtown lined with shops and restaurants, many of which are dog-friendly. Museums, parades, festivals, theaters, parks, historical sites and art galleries pepper the metro area and its social calendar. Just a few miles away, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral and Sanibel Island are popular among boaters, kayakers, sailors and anglers.

The site also ranks Fort Myers as the #35 best place to live.

Several other Florida cities also made the “Best Places to Retire” list.

Below are the top 10:

Fort Myers, Florida Sarasota, Florida Lancaster, Pennsylvania Asheville, North Carolina Port St. Lucie, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Winston-Salem, North Carolina Nashville, Tennessee Grand Rapids, Michigan Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

For more information on how the lists are curated, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know