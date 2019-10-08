Collier County discusses banning vaping inside places of work

Tuesday, Collier County commissioners will discuss changes to “No Smoking” signs that could soon give them a new look and meaning.

Right now the county’s policy only prohibits smoking something like cigarettes, but Commissioner Burt Saunders proposed a change after Florida’a Clean Air Act was recently upgraded to include vaping.

Under the law you can’t smoke or vape in an enclosed work place. One woman who spoke to WINK News says she’s all for the change.

“I absolutely agree with it because I feel that there’s too much unknown about vaping and I think it’s not the end of bad things that are gonna be happening to people who are doing it,” said Rainey Norins, a Collier County resident.

If you don’t follow the rules, you could face a $100 fine for the first time and a $500 fine any time after that.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know