Cape Coral police investigating woman’s death at home on Tudor Drive

Cape Coral Police Department is working a death investigation at a home, where Kristine Ann Melton, 35, has been found dead in Cape Coral Tuesday.

According to CCPD, police are on scene at a home along the 4000 block of Tudor Drive, investigating Melton’s death. Melton’s cause of death is pending, as investigators continue to gather evidence.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

