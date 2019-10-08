Businesses in SWFL offering gift card for getting flu shot

Health professionals say the best way to protect against the 2019 flu season is to get vaccinated.

Several businesses are offering gift cards for people who get a flu shot from them.

Publix is offering $10 to anyone who gets a flu shot at their locations offering the vaccine.

Target and CVS are offering a $5 gift card if you get a flu shot at their locations offering the vaccine.

And Cypress Pharmacy in Fort Myers is also offering a $5 gift card to folks that get vaccinated at its business.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccine makers are planning as many as 169 million doses of the flu vaccine for this year’s season, which is about as many as last season.

VaccineFinder.org shows all the places in Southwest Florida where the vaccine is offered.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know