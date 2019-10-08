2 companies recalling bags of flour over E. coli concerns

Two companies say they are recalling bags of flour over E. coli concerns.

On Thursday, the J.M. Smucker Company announced a recall of five-pound bags of Robin Hood All Purpose Flour due to a possible E. coli contamination.

Bags with the following information are being recalled:

UPC case code: 0 51500 18010 2

0 51500 18010 2 UPC item code: 0 51500 18010 5

0 51500 18010 5 Lot codes: 8350 513, 8351 513, 8354 513, 8355 513

8350 513, 8351 513, 8354 513, 8355 513 Best if used by dates: 6/16/2020, 6/17/2020, 6/20/2020, 6/21/2020

Customers who bought an affected product can contact the company online at robinhood.ca/En/Contact-Us or over the phone at 888-569-6728. Visit FDA.gov for more information.

Meanwhile, King Arthur Flour announced they are expanding a recall that was first announced in June.

It affects five-pound and 25-pound bags of King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

The recalled five-pound bags have the UPC 071012010509 and the following best used by dates and lot codes:

Best used by: 12/04/19, lot code: L18A04A

12/04/19, L18A04A Best used by: 12/05/19, lot codes: L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C

12/05/19, L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C Best used by: 12/09/19, lot code: L18A09B

12/09/19, L18A09B Best used by: 12/10/19, lot code: L18A10A

12/10/19, L18A10A Best used by: 12/13/19, lot codes: L18A13B, L18A13C

12/13/19, L18A13B, L18A13C Best used by: 12/20/19, lot codes: L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C

12/20/19, L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C Best used by: 12/21/19, lot code: L18A21A

12/21/19, L18A21A Best used by: 12/27/19, lot codes: L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C

12/27/19, L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C Best used by: 12/28/19, lot code: L18A28A

12/28/19, L18A28A Best used by: 01/02/20, lot codes: A19A02B, A19A02C

01/02/20, A19A02B, A19A02C Best used by: 01/03/20, lot codes: A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C

01/03/20, A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C Best used by: 01/05/20, lot codes: A19A05A, A19A05B

01/05/20, A19A05A, A19A05B Best used by: 01/07/20, lot codes: A19A07B, A19A07C

01/07/20, A19A07B, A19A07C Best used by: 01/08/20, lot code: A19A08B

01/08/20, A19A08B Best used by: 01/09/20, lot code: A19A09B

01/09/20, A19A09B Best used by: 01/10/20, lot code: A19A10B

01/10/20, A19A10B Best used by: 01/12/20, lot code: A19A12A

01/12/20, A19A12A Best used by: 01/14/20, lot codes: A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C

01/14/20, A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C Best used by: 01/15/20, lot codes: A19A15A, A19A15B

The recalled 25-pound bags have the UPC 071012012503 and the following best used by dates: 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, 01/15/20

These bags are being recalled in addition to the previously announced recall from June.

The company says the potential presence of E. coli was discovered through sampling, but they have not received any reports of illnesses related to this recall.

Customers who purchased the recalled products can contact the company online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall or over the phone at 866-797-9178.

These are the latest in several flour recalls over the past few months. Both Gold Medal Flour and Pillsbury Flour have recently been recalled due to E. coli concerns.