2 companies recalling bags of flour over E. coli concerns
Two companies say they are recalling bags of flour over E. coli concerns.
On Thursday, the J.M. Smucker Company announced a recall of five-pound bags of Robin Hood All Purpose Flour due to a possible E. coli contamination.
Bags with the following information are being recalled:
- UPC case code: 0 51500 18010 2
- UPC item code: 0 51500 18010 5
- Lot codes: 8350 513, 8351 513, 8354 513, 8355 513
- Best if used by dates: 6/16/2020, 6/17/2020, 6/20/2020, 6/21/2020
Customers who bought an affected product can contact the company online at robinhood.ca/En/Contact-Us or over the phone at 888-569-6728. Visit FDA.gov for more information.
Meanwhile, King Arthur Flour announced they are expanding a recall that was first announced in June.
It affects five-pound and 25-pound bags of King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.
The recalled five-pound bags have the UPC 071012010509 and the following best used by dates and lot codes:
- Best used by: 12/04/19, lot code: L18A04A
- Best used by: 12/05/19, lot codes: L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
- Best used by: 12/09/19, lot code: L18A09B
- Best used by: 12/10/19, lot code: L18A10A
- Best used by: 12/13/19, lot codes: L18A13B, L18A13C
- Best used by: 12/20/19, lot codes: L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
- Best used by: 12/21/19, lot code: L18A21A
- Best used by: 12/27/19, lot codes: L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
- Best used by: 12/28/19, lot code: L18A28A
- Best used by: 01/02/20, lot codes: A19A02B, A19A02C
- Best used by: 01/03/20, lot codes: A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
- Best used by: 01/05/20, lot codes: A19A05A, A19A05B
- Best used by: 01/07/20, lot codes: A19A07B, A19A07C
- Best used by: 01/08/20, lot code: A19A08B
- Best used by: 01/09/20, lot code: A19A09B
- Best used by: 01/10/20, lot code: A19A10B
- Best used by: 01/12/20, lot code: A19A12A
- Best used by: 01/14/20, lot codes: A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
- Best used by: 01/15/20, lot codes: A19A15A, A19A15B
The recalled 25-pound bags have the UPC 071012012503 and the following best used by dates: 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, 01/15/20
These bags are being recalled in addition to the previously announced recall from June.
The company says the potential presence of E. coli was discovered through sampling, but they have not received any reports of illnesses related to this recall.
Customers who purchased the recalled products can contact the company online at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall or over the phone at 866-797-9178.
These are the latest in several flour recalls over the past few months. Both Gold Medal Flour and Pillsbury Flour have recently been recalled due to E. coli concerns.