New partnership between local counties to protect our coast

Monday, Cape Coral is discussing a new partnership to help prepare our coast for strong storms.

Florida Gulf Coast University professor Dr. Savarese says there is power in numbers, and if all of our SWFL counties work together, we can get more done when it comes to protecting our communities.

Right now, Dr. Savarese is looking for all cities within Lee, Charlotte, and Collier to sign this compact.

The goal is to better our communities for storms, sea level rise, and other damaging effects of climate change.

He told WINK News the Southeast Florida compact that covers Key West up to the West Palm Beach area has been successful over the past 10 years, and he would like to model ours after that.

“And they’ve done a remarkable job of planning together and garnering resources to actually make improvements that they can better resist or be more resilient to the changes that are coming down the road within the future,” said Dr. Savarese.

He will be meeting with Fort Myers City Council on the 21st, and says he would like to see all the municipalities sign on over the course of the next 6 months.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

