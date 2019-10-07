Multiple agencies responding to truck in water off I-75 in Lee County

Authorities are responding to a truck in a retention pond off southbound I-75 in Lee County Monday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene along the on-ramp for I-75 at exit 128 to Alico Road. Members of Lee County Sheriff’s Office and San Carlos Park Fire Department dive teams have entered the water and accessed the vehicle with no person inside.

Law enforcement is investigating a possible ejection and continues to search for a victim.

According to FHP, there is a complete roadblock along the on-ramp from Alico Rd. to southbound I-75.

Iona McGregor Fire District also has a dive team searching the area, with Florida Highway Patrol, Cape Coral Fire Department, Estero Fire Department and Lee County EMS all responding to the scene.

Divers are searching this pond off I75 after finding a car underwater with no one inside…. fire and emergency crews just keep coming… this is near exit 128 in #LeeCounty @winknews pic.twitter.com/48f2EezLu9 — Gina Tomlinson (@GinaWinkNews) October 8, 2019

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know