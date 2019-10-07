Multiple agencies responding to truck in water off I-75 in Lee County

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a truck that went into a retention pond off a southbound I-75 ramp near exit 128 to Alico Road in Lee County Monday, Oct 7, 2019. Credit: WINK News.
Authorities are responding to a truck in a retention pond off southbound I-75 in Lee County Monday night.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene along the on-ramp for I-75 at exit 128 to Alico Road. Members of Lee County Sheriff’s Office and San Carlos Park Fire Department dive teams have entered the water and accessed the vehicle with no person inside.

Law enforcement is investigating a possible ejection and continues to search for a victim.

According to FHP, there is a complete roadblock along the on-ramp from Alico Rd. to southbound I-75.

Iona McGregor Fire District also has a dive team searching the area, with Florida Highway Patrol, Cape Coral Fire Department, Estero Fire Department and Lee County EMS all responding to the scene.

