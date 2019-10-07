Jimmy Rodgers Trial: Jury selection continues: Day 5

Monday, potential jurors return to the court room to face some tough questions as they try to narrow down the number to 12 members of the jury.

The questions will focus on the possibility of the death penalty in the case against Jimmy Rodgers, who is one of the men accused of murdering Teresa Sievers in 2015.

Because this is a capital punishment case, they will need the 12 jurors plus alternatives, and the judge is hoping to have that set by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Teresa Sievers husband, Mark Sievers, 51, who is accused of orchestrating her murder, and will have to show up to court every day until Rodger’s anticipated five week trial wraps up. Both Sievers and Rodgers are charged with first-degree murder.

His trial will begin immediately afterward.

MORE:

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know