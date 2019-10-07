Jimmy Rodgers in the courtroom.
FORT MYERS

Jimmy Rodgers Trial: Jury selection continues: Day 5

Published: October 7, 2019 6:33 AM EDT

Monday, potential jurors return to the court room to face some tough questions as they try to narrow down the number to 12 members of the jury.

The questions will focus on the possibility of the death penalty in the case against Jimmy Rodgers, who is one of the men accused of murdering Teresa Sievers in 2015.

Because this is a capital punishment case, they will need the 12 jurors plus alternatives, and the judge is hoping to have that set by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Teresa Sievers husband, Mark Sievers, 51, who is accused of orchestrating her murder, and will have to show up to court every day until Rodger’s anticipated five week trial wraps up. Both Sievers and Rodgers are charged with first-degree murder.

His trial will begin immediately afterward.

MORE:

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media