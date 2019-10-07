Gov. DeSantis recommends higher starting salaries for Florida teachers

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would recommend a higher minimum starting salary for all Florida teachers in the next legislative session.

The announcement, which was made in Clay Country Monday morning, would have a pay raise for over 101,000 teachers in Florida with the minimum starting salary of $47,500.

Right now, Florida ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay, according to the National Education Association. If approved, Florida would rank second in the country for the highest starting salary for teachers.

The governor intends the reform to attract more people into the teaching profession and retain them for their full careers.

“We are experiencing a teacher shortage in Florida,” DeSantis said. “With a strong economy and plenty of jobs available in other fields, unfortunately too many college graduates are unwilling to enter the teaching profession.

“My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500,” he added, “will help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves.”

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know