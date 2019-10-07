Fort Myers Police seek help identifying possible serial homicide victim

In 2018 Texas Ranger James Holland contacted the Fort Myers Police Department and informed us that Samuel Little had confessed to killing a black female in Fort Myers in 1984. In December of 2018 FMPD Homicide Detectives Mali Langton and Dan Losapio, along with Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller, traveled to Decatur, Texas, and interviewed Little at the Wise County Sheriff’s Department.

Little provided Detectives with a detailed confession; however, he was unable to provide the details needed to identify the victim, according to the FMPD press release. Detectives immediately began working closely with the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and surrounding agencies in efforts to identify the victim. Detectives have also met with families of homicide victims from the 70’s and 80’s.

Detectives continue to work with FBI ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo, and FBI ViCAP Liaison Angela Williamson. Detectives are aware that the Fort Myers victim’s death may have originally been ruled an overdose, an accident, undetermined causes, or may never have been discovered, per the release. It is also possible that the murder may not have occurred in 1984. Little spent time in Fort Myers and Collier County in the 70’s through the 90’s.

In August of 2019, Texas Ranger James Holland met with Detective Langton during a homicide conference in Texas and advised her that Little had recently provided him with two drawings of the Fort Myers victim.

Synopsis of confession

Little stated in approximately 1984 he killed a black, 5’ 6”, female with brown

skin, that weighed approximately 130 to 140 pounds in Fort Myers, Florida, per the release. Little stated he and “Jean” used to sell clothes to the woman’s family. Little stated he drove the woman to an island in the road, a wooded tract of land, near some railroad tracks. Little stated he strangled her to death and left her in the grass island in short grass. Little stated the area was in the county just outside of the city limits.

FMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the Fort Myers victim and seek justice for her. If you have any information linked to Little’s confession, please contact Detective Mali Langton at 239-321-8015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

