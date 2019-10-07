Fort Myers Beach adding protection from skimmers at the pump

On Monday, Fort Myers Beach just passed more protections to their gas pumps to keep you safe when you fill up your car.

Red stickers on the pump indicate that a pump is protected from skimmers. A new ordinance on Fort Myers Beach would require all gas pumps and ATMs to have visible ATM or fuel pump panel locking devices or some kind of security measure to prevent skimmers.

Fort Myers Beach joins the list of other cities and counties here in Southwest Florida who already have this rule in place.

Earlier this year, Lee County commissioners passed an ordinance that requires a gas pump lock at all pumps. Residents on Fort Myers using the pumps say they are all for it.

“It gives them a chance to figure out who is doing the scamming and setting the equipment up on there..it is robbery so it gives them more of the legal rights to be able to prosecute,” said Wendy Workman, Fort Myers Beach resident.

Those who don’t follow this rule would have to pay a fine of atleast $250,000 per day per ATM or fuel pump.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

