Big Dog Ranch Rescue says a drone helped them find Miracle, a dog who survived about a month pinned under an air condition after Hurricane Dorian hit. (Credit: BIG DOG RANCH RESCUE)
NEW YORK

Dog rescued after surviving nearly a month pinned under rubble from Hurricane Dorian

Published: October 7, 2019 6:30 PM EDT

A dog who survived Hurricane Dorian is being called a “miracle” in the Bahamas. The people who rescued the dog have named him Miracle because he survived underneath rubble for about a month.

Author: CBS News
