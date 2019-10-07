Divers carve pumpkins underwater for Florida Keys contest

A group of scuba divers submerged 30 feet beneath the surface to sculpt jack-o-lanterns during the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest in the Florida Keys.

Detroit’s Josephine Walker and Stephanie McClary crafted moray eels embracing a heart to win the competition this weekend at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Other carvings included stingrays, an octopus, jellyfish, a “Protect Our Coral” message, and traditional toothy grins.

Participants used knives and fine carving tools to transform their orange gourds into sea creatures. They had to keep the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating away while they carved.

Author: Associated Press

