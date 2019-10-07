Collier County beach restoration project begins this week

Monday, a major restoration project begins for three popular beaches in Collier County, as they truck in sand to Clam Pass, North Park Shore, and Park Shore Beaches.

The Gulf Shore Beach access is one of two big locations for this project. They will close the area off on Monday because they need to actually set up a conveyor system to help get all of the sand from their trucks onto the beach.

The other half of the sand will get hauled in at the Horizon Way beach access, which shuts down on Saturday.

Next week you can expect to see 70 trucks a day carrying 165,000 tons of sand from a mining facility in Immokalee to one of the locations to spread across Park Shore, North Park Shore, and Clam Pass Beaches.

The county said a major storm could cause the sand to wash away which would take a major toll on tourism, so more sand means better protection for the beaches.

Law enforcement will help with any traffic once crews start hauling everything in, next Wednesday.

The project should be done by the first of the year, if not sooner.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

