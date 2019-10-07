Cape High students create sweet way for community to give back

With sprinkles and frosting layered on however you like, three Cape Coral High School seniors created a way to help Make-a-Wish Southern Florida make dreams come true for children with critical illnesses.

“We’re just really inspired seeing the effect it has on other children’s lives,” Trisha Phan said.

“So we decided to make an event we could share this experience,” Madisen Bickford said.

“Being able to give back to those people, those less fortunate people,” David Wishtischin said.

The trio said giving back is a piece of cake or in this case, a cupcake.

Bess Charles owns Ladycakes Bakery and eagerly agreed to sponsor their ‘Cupcakes for Wishes’ fundraiser later this month at the Cape Coral Power Squadron. It starts on Friday, Oct. 25. It will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Charles said it is a great way to bring the entire community together to help the organization.

Participants will pay $20 to enter their cupcakes in the competition. The cupcakes will be judged based on taste, creativity and reaction from the crowd.

All attendees who pay $7, can help judge in the delectable contest, as well as enjoy food, games and more. Proceeds will be donated towards transforming the lives of sick children to have a fantastic memory, whether it be to meet their favorite celebrity or go to their favorite place.

These three teens are inspiring people to make life sweeter for those in need.

“I like to know that I’m doing something that has a purpose and it’s gonna result in something good,” Bickford said.

“They get what it is to give back and be part of a community,” Charles said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora

