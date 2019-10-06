North Fort Myers woman arrested after climbing Big Lots ceiling

Officials say a North Fort Myers woman tried to avoid shoplifting charges by climbing into the ceiling of a Big Lots store, leading deputies on a five-hour search.

Kristina Perkins, 37, faces criminal mischief, petit theft, resisting law enforcement without violence and other charges. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies found three syringes and morphine residue in her purse.

CCSO said in a statement that Perkins went into the Port Charlotte store restroom and climbed up the ceiling by removing some tiles. Officers arrived and used ladders to take down tiles throughout the store, making contact with Perkins at times.

Perkins ignored commands to come down and moved to other areas. An hour after the search was called off past midnight on Friday, a deputy stayed and saw Perkins climbing down a stack of shelves.

Author: Associated Press / WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know