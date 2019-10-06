Car hits North Fort Myers man along Pine Island Rd, died at the scene

Site of the SR-78 and US-41 crash Saturday evening. (Credit: Google Maps)
Published: October 6, 2019 9:36 AM EDT
Updated: October 6, 2019 9:57 AM EDT

A North Fort Myers man died after he was hit by a car along Pine Island Rd. in Lee County Saturday evening.

Alexa Banker, 21, was driving a Pontiac G6 westbound on SR-78, approaching the U.S. 41 intersection around 10:55 p.m. The victim, 53, was crossing SR-78, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The Pontiac struck the man. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

