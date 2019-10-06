Make a difference in SWFL during national adopt-a-shelter dog month

Right now, hundreds of animals need homes in Southwest Florida. But you do not have to open your home to a pet to make a difference in their lives.

October is a national adopt-a-shelter dog month and we are at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. It has a variety of dogs and cats you can choose.

Volunteering is one of the primary sources of help the local Humane Society relies upon in its day-to-day mission. It needs volunteers to maintain and keep up the animals it has rescued.

WINK News spoke with one man who said he wanted to swing by to keep a few of the senior cats company.

“They get more than what they give and doing something like this,” Tom Willouthey said, “it’s like an hour out of your day and it would just set the tone for the whole day.”

The Humane Society has a volunteer program — you must take a class to become an official volunteer. If you are interested, visit its website here.

