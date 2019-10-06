Suspect recklessly drives into Collier support cable, transformer collapses

A Fort Myers man, with a suspended license, has been arrested after his reckless driving caused the suspect to knock down a Collier County transformer early Sunday morning.

The suspect, Nicholas Williams, 24, faces charges of Reckless Driving With Property Damage, and Operating While License Suspended.

Williams was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe fast along 655 W St. in Collier County, the Florida Highway Patrol press release states. As the suspect was driving, a Collier County Sheriff’s Office Deputy had emergency lights activated, in an attempt to make a traffic stop.

Williams “failed to negotiate the curve in the road,” leaving the roadway and striking a support cable, which caused the transformer on the pole to collapse, per the FHP release.

The suspect is at Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Writer: Michael Mora

