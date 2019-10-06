Driver recovering after car crashes into Lee County home

A man is recovering after his vehicle crashed into a home in Lee County.

Homeowners and brothers Michael Behr and Jeffrey Behr told us a car went onto their lawn and right through the wall of the garage to their home Sunday. Contractors have already boarded up the damages.

“I’m actually really grateful that no one got hurt, considering how many houses he almost had,” Jeffrey said. “And everything that it happened and who could’ve been here.”

The brothers told us the driver said he lost consciousness while he was driving and didn’t know what happened or where he was. The two brothers say they haven’t processed any of it yet but are grateful things were not any worse.

“Every time I kind of come in, I’m like, ‘Oh there’s more light in the garage,” Michael said. “And there normally is. And I’m like, ‘Oh that’s right there’s a hole.”

Michael and Jeffrey said they feel very bad for the driver and wish him well in his recovery.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

