Crash downs power line, closes Bonita Beach Rd.

A crash Sunday morning will close down Bonita Beach Rd. into the afternoon.

There was a crash into a power pole at the 5700 block of Bonita Beach Rd. around 5 a.m. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was taken to a local hospital.

Now, traffic is being diverted through the Tennis Club as LCSO expects the roadway to remain closed for the next six hours.

Avoid the route, if possible.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know