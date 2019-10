Complete roadblock in crash on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash along State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres Sunday.

According to FHP, the crash is along SR-82 near the intersection with Eisenhower Boulevard, west of the intersection with Corkscrew Road.

There is a complete road block along SR-82 in both directions at the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Writer: WINK News

