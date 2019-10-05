Vaping victim fundraiser in Naples at the Cavo Lounge

The vaping epidemic even sickened one of our own in Southwest Florida.

Hundreds gathered to dance, sing and donate to a victim, Evan Dowling, and his family at the Cavo Lounge in Mercato on Friday.

Doctors told Evan that he had burned 97% of his lungs. The medical professionals attribute severe damages to his lungs from vaping.

The cost of Evan’s treatment is expensive and he is having financial difficulties paying his medical bills. That is where the Cavo Lounge comes in. The general manager of the Naples lounge said he is happy to help bring awareness to the epidemic while supporting a local victim.

“They told me about the concept, and I thought it was incredibly timely and very important, and I’m glad they chose Cavo to do it,” said Jason Buro, the Cavo Lounge general manager. “And it’s just a wonderful turn out for a wonderful cause. We are raising a lot of money and I’m very happy and very proud to be part of it.”

All of the money that was raised from the event will be allocated to Evan’s medical expenses, as he continues his recovery from the damages to his body from vaping.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

