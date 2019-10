Snake owner drives around Cape Coral with his pet boa constrictor

We know most dogs love car rides. But what about snakes?

Our crew saw a pet owner traveling with his pet boa constrictor, Stella, on Cape Coral recently.

The snake owner is a military veteran. He said the snake is his emotional support animal.

We captured them cruise off into the evening, all smiles for the ride home.

Writer: WINK News

