Pride SWFL kicks of 11th Annual SWFL Pride weekend

People of all ages went to Alliance of the Arts this weekend to celebrate Southwest Florida’s LGBTQ community.

Pride Pride kicked off its 11th Annual SWFL Pride weekend-long event Saturday.

The theme of this year’s event was “proud to be.” And event organizers told us 2019 was their biggest event to date, with thousands of people in attendance.

The annual event was launched in 2009 as a celebration for Southwest Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community and allies. A few hundred people attended the first year it was hosted. Since then, attendance at SWFL Pride has grown significantly. More than 6,000 people attended SWFL Pride in 2018.

SWFL Pride continues Sunday with a dance and brunch at Society in Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers.

Writer: WINK News

