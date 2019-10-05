NABOR and Rink2Reef install artificial reef in East Naples canal

Rink2Reef assisted Naples Area Board of REALTORS (NABOR) during installation of an artificial reef in a waterway surrounding celebration Park in East Naples Saturday.

NABOR organized the installation event through the RINK2Reef program, an effort that combines FGCU, FGCU hockey and National Hockey League. These artificial reefs are assembled with used hockey sticks, providing home to oysters that filter water.

Now, the canal at Celebration Park will have healthier, better-filtered water. Broken hockey sticks are taken off the ice and assembled into artificial reefs, which are then brought to the water. The hockey sticks provide surfaces for oysters to attach and provide their natural filtration system.

“If there’s baby oysters floating around in the water, they now have a place to settle on,” said Dr. Mike Parsons, an FGCU professor and director of the Vester Field station. “They can get established, grow, start filtering the water.”

The first reef from the batch that were constructed last month was installed at the event this weekend. Fifteen more oyster reefs from that batch will be continue installed in this waterway, and the project will continue to move forward in effort to restore oyster habitats, cleaning the water in the process.

Rink2Reef is also receiving donations of broken hockey sticks from professional teams to help build more reefs for our local waters.

“The idea is the more area you have, the more hard surfaces you have, the more oysters you can have and the more water gets clean,” Parsons said.

Related Articles: Foundation helps FGCU program build reefs to restore oyster habitats

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know