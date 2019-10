Hundreds gather for Walk for Wishes at Florida Gulf Coast University

Hundreds of people are gathering at Florida Gulf Coast University to take part in the Walk for Wishes on Saturday morning.

It is a nationwide Make a Wish fundraiser that helps give those life-changing wishes. WINK News is proud to be a sponsor.

In the video above, Reporter Nicole Gabe talks to one family with a leukemia survivor moments before the event begins.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Michael Mora

