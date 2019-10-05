Community, family celebrate life of Khyler Edman at Harbor Heights Park

Friends joined the family of 15-year-old Khyler Edman, recently killed in a home invasion, at Harbor Heights Park in Charlotte County Saturday. Everyone gathered to celebrate the life of the teenager, who has become a hero in the eyes of his community and beyond.

It’s been a week since Khyler gave his life to save his younger sister from immediate danger at their home. Community members continued to show Khyler’s family support through their tragic reality.

“Hopefully, by being here, the family will know that they have friends in the community that will always be there to help them out,” said Phillip Hansen at the event.

Amidst the hugs and tears, the celebration included food and fun, a way for Khyler’s family to show everyone their gratitude for their love and support.

“The celebration of life is the family’s way of repaying the community for everything that everyone has done for the family,” said Crystal Stone, who has acted as the family’s spokesperson and organized the day’s event. “Khyler was about family. He loved bikes. He loved sports bikes. He loved motorcycles.”

Khyler’s neighbors and family continue to honor him, pushing for the state to pass a law in his name. “Khyler’s Law” would keep repeat offenders with over 10 arrests off the street.

“He will not be forgotten like every hero should not be forgotten,” said Kim Small, the public relations officer for the Patriot Riders of America Port Charlotte.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

