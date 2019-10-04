Pride SWFL to host 11th Annual SWFL Pride weekend

Pride SWFL is hosting their 11th Annual SWFL Pride weekend, themed “Proud to be…” this weekend.

The festivities will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 with events from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SWFL Pride is an outdoor, family-friendly event with live entertainment, food, drinks and activities for all ages.

This year’s event boasts headliners including Billboard Dance/Club #1 Artist/International Dance Diva Pepper Mashay, Rupaul’s Drag Race Contestant Farrah Moan and Grammy nominated Music Producer and DJ Chris Cox.

Entertainment will also include local singer-songwriter Sheena Brooke, a contest on The Voice, DJ Mad Mel and performances by local drag entertainers.

The annual event launched in 2009 “as a celebration for Southwest Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community and allies,” according to the event website.

Pride SWFL says a few hundred people showed up to the inaugural event and it has grown significantly since then with more than 6,000 in attendance last year.

This year’s event schedule is listed as follows:

SWFL Pride—Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at The Alliance for The Arts (10091 McGregor Blvd). Admission is $5. Limited VIP tickets are available as well. You are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for the entertainment. Organizers ask that you please do not bring coolers or pets. Parking is free and will be available onsite.

SWFL Pride Brunch— Sunday, Oct. 6 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. downstairs at Society Restaurant & Lounge (13499 Bell Tower Dr Suite E-518). Click here for the brunch menu.

The Tea Dance will be from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. upstairs in the Treehouse at Society Restaurant & Lounge (13499 Bell Tower Dr Suite E-518) with Chris Cox. Tickets for this event (Brunch and Tea Dance) are $8 in advance and $15 at the door. The event will include drink specials, dancing and live entertainment.



Writer: Briana Harvath

