Man gets two Consecutive Life in Prison Sentences for sexual battery with a child

A man was sentenced to life in prison in Lee County after being found guilty for Sexual Battery with a Child.

According to the State Attorneys Office, Omario Thomas, 44, was sentenced to life in prison on each of two counts immediately after being found guilty as charged for Sexual Battery with a Child Less than 12 Years of Age and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.

The guilty verdict was returned by the jury just before 8 p.m. last night following a two day trial in Lee County.

The defendant repeatedly sexually molested a child. The Glades County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime and Thomas was arrested in 2017.

The victim, now a teenager, testified against the defendant during trial.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

