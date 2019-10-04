Khyler Edman’s family wants justice, suspect not facing murder charge yet

Investigators are looking for evidence behind the house where a teenager sacrificed his life for his younger sister.

The man accused of breaking into Khyler Edman’s home in Port Charlotte and killing him is still only facing a burglary charge Friday night.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s told us it wants to make sure everything is in order before adding a murder charge.

The 15-year-old’s family wants justice now, with a memorial sitting outside their home, a reminder of what happened inside and leaving them without their loved one.

“He was a good kid,” said Linda Turner, a relative of the family. “It’s a shame. It really is.”

The man accused of stabbing and killing Khyler does not face a murder charge, as investigators continue to gather evidence. Turner knows adding charges won’t bring Khyler back to life, but it could help the healing process.

“I hope they get all the evidence they need to convict him,” Turner said.

The community continues to remember and honor Khyler for his bravery in a moment where he and his sister were in grave danger. Turner said Khyler’s sister is continuing to have a tough time dealing with reality.

“First night, she just kept waking up, screaming and crying,” Turner said. “It’s so sad.”

Detectives returned to the neighborhood along Starlite Lane, diving into the water to search for more evidence.

“They were right next to our house, and they were still looking,” neighbor Delores Sabas said.

Many hope new evidence can bring the family and Khyler’s some closure.

“She’s still having nightmares,” Turner said.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

