The Lee County courtroom where Mark Sievers and Jimmy Rodgers will go to trial. We are minutes away from the judge’s decision on who will go first. They are both facing first degree murder charges in the death of Dr. Teresa Sievers.
Jimmy Rodgers trial: Jury selection continues: Day 4

Published: October 4, 2019 6:59 AM EDT

20 more potential jurors are expected to face death penalty questions at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the high profile murder case of Bonita Springs doctor, Teresa Sievers.

On Thursday, attorneys only got through questioning 15 potential jurors in the case against Jimmy Rodgers.

Rodger’s defense team still needs to figure out where all the jurors stand on the death penalty. And both the defense and prosecution teams want to know if they are leaders or followers because the decision for the death penalty must be unanimous in Florida.

They spent around 30 minutes asking each one specifically how they would feel about sentencing another person to death.

One woman left the courtroom in tears, but it was not all about asking uncomfortable questions. The defense attorneys cracked jokes and also asked some personal questions,

A local attorney and professor says, this is a tactic to make a connection with the jury.

Meanwhile, Mark Sievers, 51, is accused of orchestrating her murder, and will have to show up to court every day until Rodger’s anticipated five week trial wraps up. Both Sievers and Rodgers are charged with first-degree murder.

His trial will begin immediately afterward.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
