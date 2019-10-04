Florida considers banning anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing vape products

As scientists are trying to figure out what in vaping is killing people, Florida counties are taking action to protect people from these products by possibly banning certain people from buying them.

Juul is the most popular brand, and the CDC says that 2/3rds of the teens getting a hold of one has no idea that Juuls contain nicotine, despite it having warnings all over the box.

Now, local, state, and federal governments think more can be done. Hillsborough County is currently looking to bump up the age from 18-21 when it comes to buying vaping products.

The proposal states the vape shop and the user can get in trouble if the user is underage.

The commissioner there says while the state is looking into similar legislation, they think waiting for that will take too long, and something needs to be done now.

WINK News went to the commissioner in Lee County to ask if this is something they would do.

“I support Hillsborough County’s right and ability to enact their own regulations locally but I do think a statewide regulation would make more sense in this case because he wouldn’t wanna have a patchwork of laws regulating something like this,” said Brian Hamman, Lee County Commissioner.

They are no the only county who wants to leave this up to the state, Collier commissioner Bill McDaniel believes we should have uniform state law as well.

He says this will be up for discussion in their meeting next next Tuesday, October 15.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

