Fire breaks out at Allied Recycling on Shoemaker Blvd in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Department and Fire Department are on the scene of a fire at Allied Recycling, 3770 Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.



Thick smoke is reported to be blowing across the roadway and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

There are no known injuries and some areas of the compound are being evacuated.

Author: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know