Dolphin found beached on a sandbar in Matlache pass freed by FWC

A citizen found a 6-foot bottlenose dolphin stranded on a sandbar citizen in Matlacha Pass.

FWC says the citizen immediately called the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline and offered to stay with the dolphin until FWC arrived.

With help from FWC Law Enforcement and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, biologists arrived and assessed the dolphin’s condition. The male dolphin was determined to be alert and in good body condition.

Biologist took measurements, photos, and roto-tagged the animal. With reports of other dolphins in the area and in consultation with NOAA Fisheries Service, the decision was made to release the animal on site. Just after release, the dolphin was observed swimming with another dolphin.

FWC says the best way to help stranded marine life is to do what the citizen in this case did – call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline: 888-404-3922 to report stranded, injured, or dead marine mammals.

Author: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Writer: Lincoln Saunders

