Naked man wielding knife in front yard found guilty of assaulting officers

A man was found guilty of Aggravated Assault, Resisting an Officer with Violence, Criminal Mischief, and four counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

John Henry Hennessey, 28, was found guilty just before 8 p.m. last night following a two day trial in Lee County.

In June 2018, officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. and found a man naked in the front yard holding a knife and a long stick. It was the defendant who was also dancing around a fire and chanting.

Hennessey pulled a knife on the officers and swung the stick at them. He was quickly disarmed and taken into custody.

Earlier he held a knife to a friend’s neck and damaged his vehicle by stabbing a tire with the knife.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 4th

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

