Beachgoers head to Marco to escape woes of Collier red tide

Beachgoers and fishermen say it’s the place to be.

People have been coming to Marco Island to escape the woes of the red tide farther north, and businesses and beaches are reaping the benefits.

Jim Gloster has lived on Marco Island for years and says, “there’s been no red tide whatsoever that we’ve seen.”

The traditional red tide season hasn’t brought any issues to this area, so far.

“We live pretty close, and if you have red tide, I would start coughing immediately,” Gloster said. “And I haven’t had a cough in about two years now.”

Meanwhile, farther north in Naples and other Collier County beaches, red tide has caused dead mullet fish to wash ashore.

The fish have caused people like the Lansings, who live in Naples, to head to Marco to relax on the island.

Tim Lansing traveled to Marco from Naples for beaches and said, “Tuesday we went to Naples, and the fish were kind of bad, red tide was bad, so we’ve been coming down here.”

Charter captain Teddy Naftal Jr. said he’s typically slow this time of year in Marco, “but for the most part, it’s been nice here and water been nice and clean and clear.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know