12th annual Fly Your Bra Ride

The Fly Your Bra Ride is celebrating twelve years of supporting women right here in Southwest Florida. The event raises money and awareness to help people battling breast cancer. The event kicks off tomorrow morning at Rockstar Harley in Fort Myers. The ride is followed by a party with music, food and even a firetruck pull. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. More information is available on the Fly Your Bra Ride facebook page.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know