Stores already confirming closures for Thanksgiving Day 2019

Many stores have already officially confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

While there are still many that open early to get ahead of of the Black Friday rush, dozens of stores kept their doors closed last year.

For 2019, 16 stores have already confirmed closure, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Those stores are as follows:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

In addition, the website has provided a list of stores they predict will be closed, but have not officially announced it yet. Many of them, like Dillards and Nordstrom, have been closed on Thanksgiving Day in the past.

The list of predictions is below:

Cost Plus World Market

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

Nordstrom

Harbor Freight

H&M

Home Depot

Ikea

Pier 1

Sprint

T-Mobile

AT&T

The Container Store

Sur La Table

Petsmart

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Since it is still just the beginning of fall and the holiday season, more stores will likely announce their closures and the list will be updated.

BestBlackFriday.com conducted a study last month via Google Surveys asking 1,000 people if they thought retail stores should be open on Thanksgiving Day. The results showed 72% said that they should be closed. Only 14% said they planned to shop on Thanksgiving.

Many people are starting to turn away from traditional holiday shopping for a more convenient method—smart phones. According to Adobe Analytics, sales on Cyber Monday coming from smart phones hit an all-time high last year with over $2 billion in sales. The buy online, pickup in-store feature was up 50%, also a record-high.

